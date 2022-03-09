Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

