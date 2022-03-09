Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 14541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Get Silverton Metals alerts:

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.