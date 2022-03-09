Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $246.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

