Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 241,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

