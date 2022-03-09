SIBCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,878.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $131,878.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,883.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.64 or 0.06433684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00737830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00447975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00328104 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

