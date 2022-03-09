Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Decreases By 21.4%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 26,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,622,785 shares of company stock worth $30,903,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

