Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declines By 18.8%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,181. The company has a market cap of $902.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
