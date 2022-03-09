Short Interest in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Increases By 28.6%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 541,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,230,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

SLVM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 509,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.