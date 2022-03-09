Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Grows By 34.8%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 729,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

