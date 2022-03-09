Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 17.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

