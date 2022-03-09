Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Grows By 26.1%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 9,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,214. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

