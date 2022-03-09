Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Grows By 26.1%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:RWT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 9,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,214. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
