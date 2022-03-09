Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.1%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

PBLA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBLA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

