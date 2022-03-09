Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Declines By 16.2%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CONXF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

