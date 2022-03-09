Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expands By 28.5%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.