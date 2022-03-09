Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases By 28.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,220 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.