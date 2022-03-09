Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 32.3%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

