Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 32.3%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
