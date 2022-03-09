Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Grows By 26.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91.
