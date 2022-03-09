Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expands By 28.2%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 9,003,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

