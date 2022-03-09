Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 20.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 71,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

