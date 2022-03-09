Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 20.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 71,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
