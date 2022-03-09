Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Decreases By 18.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

FJTNY stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.