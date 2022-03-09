Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Decreases By 18.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
FJTNY stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.54.
Fuji Media Company Profile
