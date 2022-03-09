Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases By 32.7%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

