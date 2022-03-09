Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declines By 24.3%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

FLS stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 3,281,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

