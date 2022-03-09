Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Drops By 16.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000.

