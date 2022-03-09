Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Drops By 16.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
