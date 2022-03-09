Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Drops By 16.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

