Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Rises By 24.7%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,607. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

