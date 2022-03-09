Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 22.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCLI opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

