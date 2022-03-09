Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Decreases By 20.2%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MUI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
