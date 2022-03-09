Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Decreases By 20.2%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

