Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 18.6%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,783,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

ATHOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

