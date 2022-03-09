Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Declines By 17.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.61. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

