Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Grows By 28.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. 7,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,906. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.46.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

