Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 18.4%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 23,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

