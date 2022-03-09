Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Drops By 16.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAQC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AAQC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.