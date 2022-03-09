Short Interest in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rises By 27.1%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TWOU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,733,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in 2U by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 960,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

