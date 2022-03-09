Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.11. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.