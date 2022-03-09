Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.11. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.