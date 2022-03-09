Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.11. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

