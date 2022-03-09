Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 74,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

