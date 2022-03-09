Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.83

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 5473782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.02 million and a PE ratio of -16.74.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.