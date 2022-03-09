Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. 18,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,390,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
