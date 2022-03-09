Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. 18,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,390,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $11,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.