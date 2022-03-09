ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,743,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $518.20 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

