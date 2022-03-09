Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

SQNS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The stock has a market cap of $514.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

