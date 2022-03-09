Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 11.8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.47. 7,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $834.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Seer by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 324,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

