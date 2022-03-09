Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 8410315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.23 ($0.09).
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.
About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.