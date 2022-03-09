Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.