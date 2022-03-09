SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.14 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.95 ($0.10). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 843,468 shares.

SDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SDX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market cap of £16.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

