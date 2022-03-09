Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $85,849.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,295,607 coins and its circulating supply is 20,495,607 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

