Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,436 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.