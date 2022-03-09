Scout Investments Inc. Sells 440,442 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 440,442 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

