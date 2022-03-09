Scout Investments Inc. Sells 42,395 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

