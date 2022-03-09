Scout Investments Inc. Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,435 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,786 shares of company stock worth $1,819,877 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of MOH opened at $308.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.35 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

