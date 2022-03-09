Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193,580 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

