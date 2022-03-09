Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
NSRGY stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37.
Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
