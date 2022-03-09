Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

